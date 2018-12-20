Crash on US-220 causes lane closures in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A crash involving multiple cars on US-220 in Roanoke County has closed several lanes, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say the accident is near Yellow Mountain Road. One southbound lane is closed.

Traffic os backed up for about 3 miles, according to VDOT.

Law enforcement officers ask the public to avoid the area if possible.

The area will be shut down again when wreckers arrive to load the cars, according to police.

