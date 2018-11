Snapshot taken at 1:26 p.m. from a VDOT camera

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A crash has shut down Interstate 81 in both directions Friday afternoon.

At mile marker 164.7, about 3 miles north of the Buchanan exit, all lanes are closed in both directions.

A medical helicopter is at the scene.

Expect delays if you're heading that direction.

