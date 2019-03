NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. - An accident involving a van and a car has closed Route 11 at Natural Bridge.

Exit 175 off Interstate 81 is also closed while rescue workers free a person from one of the vehicles.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The condition of the drivers is not known.

LifeGuard responded to the scene but was not used to transport anyone.

