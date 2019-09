HENRY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities say US-220 is reopened and the disabled tractor-trailer has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A disabled tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes of US-220 in Henry County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the incident happened near Morehead Avenue.

Stay with 10 News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.