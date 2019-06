A screenshot from a VDOT traffic camera taken at 2:10 p.m. on June 3, 2019, at mile marker 119.4.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Heading north on Interstate 81? You may experience some delays.

A disabled tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound left lane at mile marker 121.5 in Montgomery County.

This is a few miles north of the Christiansburg exit.

VDOT reports that traffic backups are about 2 miles.

