ROANOKE CO., Va. - A downed power line from an accident has closed the right northbound lane of Franklin Road at the intersection of Willow Branch Road.

There will be a sporadic closure of all four lanes of Franklin Rd while AEP corrects the issue. There is currently no estimated time of repair as AEP has to replace a power pole as well.

