ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - An emergency work zone in Roanoke County is causing delays on I-81, according to VDOT.

The work zone is located between mile markers 141 and 143 and has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder.

The closure will stay in place until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Salem VDOT, making delays during morning commutes possible.

