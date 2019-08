BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A lane on I-81 in Botetourt County is closed after equipment broke down, according to VDOT.

The breakdown reportedly happened during overnight paving near mile marker 173.

As of 5:16 a.m., the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Officials say to expect the lane to stay closed until noon Thursday.

