Expect delays as roadwork continues on Route 220 and I-81

SALEM, Va. - Beginning Sunday, expect new delays on Route 220 as roadwork continues in Botetourt County.

Effective Friday, the southbound right lane of Route 220 in Botetourt County has re-opened, according to VDOT.

From the interstate, traffic using Exit 150A will only be able to turn right onto Route 11 southbound. Drivers requiring access to Route 11 northbound or Route 220 alternate will need to use Exit 150B.

For five days, beginning Sunday, nighttime lane closures will be in place, southbound and northbound, on Route 220 at Exit 150A from, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the removal of the existing median barrier between Route 220 northbound and southbound.

The barrier will be replaced with a new raised concrete median.

