Fatal crash investigation in Botetourt County

Botetourt Co. - A man is dead after a crash in Botetourt County.

Police say it happened at 6:32 a.m. Saturday. A 2001 Chevrolet Tracker was heading East on Alpine Road, just passed the Short Hill Road intersection. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a fence.

Police have identified the driver as James Robert Newcomb, 80, of Buchanan. Officers say Newcomb may have had a medical emergency during or after the crash. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

