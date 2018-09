PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County commuters should expect delays when traveling north on I-81 due to clean up from a tractor-trailer.

The clean up is taking place at exit 92 and is expected to keep the exit closed for several hours, according to VDOT.

Drivers can use exit 94 as an alternate exit off I-81.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.