SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - A sinkhole on Interstate 81 is now being repaired after causing six crashes.

Crews are working to repair the sinkhole at mile marker 40 in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The left shoulder and left lane are closed, and VDOT is conducting an emergency road repair, according to WCYB.

