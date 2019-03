Screenshot was taken at 3:05 p.m. March 28, 2019, from a VDOT camera.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An overturned tanker truck shut down all lanes in one direction of the DC Beltway Thursday afternoon, according to NBC Washington.

All northbound lanes of I-495 were temporarily closed at the American Legion Bridge, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being forced into one lane

In addition to the northbound closures, the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

As of 3:45 p.m., VDOT estimates backups are about 6.5 miles.

