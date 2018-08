ROANOKE, Va - Interstate 81 southbound is shut down in Montgomery County.

VDOT says a tractor trailer accident has closed the highway at mile marker 118, which is near the exit for Route 460 in Christiansburg.

Traffic is currently backed up one mile.

Traffic is being detoured onto the collector road at exit 118, then back onto the highway.

