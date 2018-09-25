Man killed on I-81 after getting out of his crashed car

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

State police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down I-81 South for hours in Botetourt County.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at mile marker 171.

According to state police, a 2016 Hyundai Accent was headed south when the driver lost control and ended up in the right lane, perpendicular to the roadway. The driver got out of the car. That's when a tractor-trailer hit the car, and then hit the driver who was standing outside of the vehicle.

21-year-old Rock Hill, South Carolina resident Conner Daniel Smith died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver has not been charged at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer wreck has closed all southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 171.

Traffic is being detoured off I-81 South at Exit 175 to Route 11, and then back on to I-81 South at Exit 168.

