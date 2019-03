ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Traffic is backed up 6 miles on Interstate 81 after a multicar crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 146, near the Hollins exit.

As of 3:01 p.m., the northbound left shoulder and left lane are all closed.

There is no word on injuries.

Southbound traffic is only being affected to a minor degree.

