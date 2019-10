ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - On Interstate 581 South, only the left lane remains open after a crash on Friday evening.

The multivehicle crash happened at mile marker 2.2, just south of the Valley View Boulevard Exit.

The southbound center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic backups are about 1 mile, according to VDOT.

