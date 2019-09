Screenshot from a VDOT camera at mile marker 147 taken at 6:06 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Drivers encountered delays on Interstate 81 Friday night.

A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 147.5, just north of the Hollins exit, closed the southbound left shoulder.

Traffic was backed up about 1.5 miles.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.