WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County on Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes when a vehicle ran off the road at Exit 72.

The northbound right lane and shoulder remain closed and traffic is backed up 3 miles, according to VDOT.

