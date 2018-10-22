Route 220 lanes in Roanoke, Franklin counties to be closed until early November

ROANOKE, Va. - Drivers should expect delays when traveling on Route 220 for the next couple of weeks due to repairs from Hurricane Michael, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane closures will impact Route 220 in Franklin County at the Roanoke County line and between Buck Mountain Road and Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke County.

Franklin County

In Franklin County, the southbound left lane of Route 220 just north of Route 613, also known as Naff Road has damage from pipe failure in the median.

Repairs on the lane will start on October 23 and the lane will be closed until repairs are finished, which is expected to be around early November.

The northbound left lane closure will only be during the week to lessen the impact on race traffic.

The location of these left lane closures is about eight miles south of Roanoke and 1.7 miles north of Boones Mill.

Roanoke County

Northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 220 in the Clearbrook area may take place during the day outside of peak travel times for shoulder repairs.

