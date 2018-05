FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Expect delays on Route 220 in Franklin County due to a tractor-trailer accident.

After all lanes were temporarily closed, traffic is being let through one direction at a time.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near Angell Lane when a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

There are no reported injuries, and emergency crews are at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.