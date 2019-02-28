Route 220 lanes reopen in Botetourt County after fiery tanker crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - After a fiery tanker crash in Botetourt County last week, crews were able to reopen some lanes on Route 220.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound lane and one southbound lane are open, and traffic is being shifted into the southbound lanes of Route 220 for about one mile.

As a result, the detour has been removed and the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph in the work zone.

Officials say the traffic shift is expected to stay in place until repairs on the northbound lanes are complete. Since all work on the project is weather dependent, there is no time frame for when those repairs will be finished.

