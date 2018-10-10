Slope failure closes southbound Rt. 220 lane in Franklin County

SALEM, Va. - A slope failure is causing delays for drivers going southbound on Route 220 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The slope failure is in the median and has closed one southbound lane of Rt. 220 starting about one mile before the Roanoke County and Franklin County line and just north of the Rt. 613 intersection.

VDOT crews are currently looking into what repairs will be needed, and the lane will be closed until further notice.

