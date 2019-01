HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash along Route 57 in Henry County.

Troopers say the crash happened in the 3200 block, near Meadow Garden Lane around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of 9:30 p.m., VDOT has closed all lanes, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and we'll be updating it as we learn more from police and VDOT.

