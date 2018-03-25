State Police respond to multiple crashes, disabled vehicles during snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to multiple crashes in Southwest Virginia during Saturday's snowstorm.

As of 9:15 p.m., police were at the scene of 24 crashes and 11 disabled/stuck vehicles in their Wytheville Division, which covers Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, Grayson, Bland, Smyth, Wythe, Scott, Washington, Russell, Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee and Wise counties.

Beginning at 7 p.m., police responded to an overturned-tractor trailer crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 67 in Wythe County.

Roughly five minutes later, a second crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the mile marker 65, this crash involved a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle. No injuries have been reported in either crash.

In the Salem division, which covers Alleghany, Bath, Highland, Botetourt, Rockbridge, Craig, Roanoke, Bedford, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Montgomery and Floyd Counties, police were at the scene of four traffic crashes and a disabled/stuck vehicle.

