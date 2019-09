Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A three-vehicle crash has closed all southbound lanes of US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say they received the call for the crash around 6:30 a.m. and there is no word on injuries.

The accident is near the Franklin Turnpike Extension.

