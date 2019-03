PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Traffic is backed up for about 4 miles on I-81 due to a tractor-trailer crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at mile marker 103 on I-81 north, and the north and south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

There are also 2 miles of congestion on the northbound side.

