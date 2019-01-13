One dead after three tractor-trailers crash in Pulaski County.

UPDATE:

State police say one person has died after three tractor-trailers crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

According to troopers, it's unknown if the snowy weather was a factor in this crash.

Police are still on the scene investigating, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 81 is causing major backups.

The crash happened at mile marker 89 in Pulaski County; near the Lee Highway/Wysor Road exit.

One lane of both north and southbound routes are closed as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

We will update this story as we learn more from law enforcement and VDOT.

