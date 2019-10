PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed all southbound lanes on I-81 in Pulaski County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the accident happened around mile marker 97.

No injuries have been reported, according to state police.

State police does not have an estimate on how long cleanup will take.

