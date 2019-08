Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer accident has closed all northbound lanes of I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 71 and that traffic is being detoured off at exit 70.

Stay with 10 News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.