There are delays caused by an accident on I-81 near Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to VDOT, there is a tractor-trailer accident at mile marker 146 and the north left shoulder, left lane and entrance ramp are closed as of 9:33 p.m.

VDOT says the backup is about one mile.

