ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 is causing delays to the evening commute.

At mile marker 140.8, in between the northern two Salem exits, drivers can expect delays in the northbound lanes.

Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

VDOT estimates that traffic backups are about 5 miles.

