Screenshot from a VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 150 on Interstate 81 South taken at 1:52 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2018.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Two lanes of Interstate 81 are closed after a tractor-trailer crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 150.

Both the left and right lanes are closed; however, traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

As of 2:28 p.m., VDOT is reporting that there is a 6-mile backup due to the crash.

