ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Expect delays if you're driving on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

At mile marker 133.7, traffic is backed up in both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened less than two miles north of the Elliston/Shawsville exit.

Both northbound lanes are closed and traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

Southbound, both the left lane and shoulder are closed.

Traffic is backed up 6 miles in the southbound lanes.

