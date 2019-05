ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation says traffic is backed up 9 miles after a tractor-trailer crash happened on Interstate 81 North.

The department's traffic map shows the crash was near the Dixie Caverns exit in Roanoke County.

No lanes are closed as of now, and there's no word on whether anyone is hurt.

We'll update you on this traffic alert as we learn more from VDOT and State Police.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.