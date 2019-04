BOTETOURT Co., VA - 5:35 p.m.:

Traffic is backing up over 7 miles at the Buchanan exit of Interstate 81.

No word on what caused the crash yet.

-------------------------------------

A tractor-trailer crash near the Buchanan exit of Interstate 81 has closed northbound lanes.

VDOT says traffic is backed up at least 2 miles, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

