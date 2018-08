A screenshot of the VDOT camera at mile marker 172 on Interstate 81 taken at 5:55 p.m. (Credit: VDOT)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should expect delays Tuesday evening.

All northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 173.6 in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash.

As of 5:47 p.m., there is a 1-mile backup, according to VDOT.

