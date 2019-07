Screen capture of the VDOT camera at mile marker 162 taken at 9:37 p.m. on July 8, 2019.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer crash is causing serious delays on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

At mile marker 162, just before the Buchanan exit, a tractor-trailer, heading north, crashed into the guardrail. Crews are working now to remove it from the scene.

At this time, traffic is getting by in the left lane.

As of 9:17 p.m., VDOT estimates traffic is backed up 2 miles.

