Tractor-trailer driver dies in I-81 crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 140.5-mile marker when a tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and over an embankment, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver was the only person in the truck and died at the scene.

Police say the truck was carrying wood products and that there was a fuel leak after the crash, which crews are working to contain.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

The accident happened around mile marker 140 and has closed the right lane and right shoulder.

As of 4:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 6 miles

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.