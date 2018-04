VDOT camera at Interstate 77 Southbound, mile 4.3 taken at 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 9, 2018.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 77.

At mile marker 5, all southbound lanes are closed due to the fire.

State police say that the tractor-trailer caught fire on the side of the interstate and that there was no crash and no one was hurt.

Police learned of the fire at 9:15 p.m.

Traffic backups are about 3 miles, according to VDOT.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.