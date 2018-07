MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed just south of Christiansburg due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The driver of the truck was transported for injuries received in the crash, according to State Police.

One lane of Interstate 81 is expected to be opened by 9:50 p.m.

The fire happened at mile marker 114 in Montgomery County in the northbound lanes.

Drivers in both directions should expect delays.

