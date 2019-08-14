Lane open after tractor-trailer fire on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Some lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 in Botetourt County.

Authorities say the northbound right lane and right shoulder remain closed at mile marker 164, and traffic is backed up for about 1.5 miles as of 7:09 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer fire on I-81 in Botetourt County is causing major delays.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes are closed as of 6:05 a.m. at mile marker 164.

Authorities say the fire is under control. State police says no injuries were reported.

There is no time frame for when the northbound side will be reopened.

