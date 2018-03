A look at mile marker 147. Credit: VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Two incidents involving tractor-trailers are causing delays for drivers driving south on Interstate 81.

At mile marker 147 in Botetourt County, a tractor-trailer crash has closed the left lane and shoulder.

Two miles north of that incident, a disabled tractor-trailer has caused the right lane to be closed.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.