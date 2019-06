ROANOKE, Va. - If you're driving from Vinton toward Roanoke, you may want to find an alternate route.

A tractor-trailer is stuck under an overpass in the 2000 block of Wise Avenue, near Indian Rock Village.

Credit: Cindy Vest Cupp

Authorities say they received the call around 4:41 a.m., and that the road will be blocked until the truck is removed. They did not have an estimated time for how long that would take.

