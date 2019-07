BOTETOURT CO., Va. - A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 167.5, near Buchanan.

A northbound lanes are currently closed.

Traffic is backed up 2.5 miles as of 8:30 a.m.

Traffic is being route off the interstate at mile marker 162.

Drivers will take route 11 for six miles before getting back on the highway at mile marker 168.

