ROANOKE - Dispatch says crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Roanoke.

It happened early Thursday morning on 581 Northbound between Franklin Road and the Elm Ave. Exit.

So far, no one has been taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on what caused the accident.

Details are limited right now. We're working to bring you more information. Stay with 10 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.