VA-311 shut down in both directions near Roanoke County and Craig County line

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on VA-311 near the Roanoke County and Craig County line, according to Roanoke County Police Department.

The crash happened at 6180 Catawba Valley Drive near Dragon's Tooth trail around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Police say the driver hit a telephone pole and that VA-311 is closed in both directions due to power lines across the road.

According to Appalachian Power, about 150 customers in the area are without power due to the incident.

The driver was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Authorities are still at the scene of the accident, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.