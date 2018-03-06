Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on Interstate 81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - State police responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

Shortly before 4:40 p.m., a tractor-trailer traveling north overturned onto its side in the median and then caught fire, according to police.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

A vehicle fire at mile marker 73.3, just north of the Interstate 77 interchange, is causing delays in the northbound lanes of I-81.

As of 5:36 p.m., VDOT reports that the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.

Traffic backups are about 2.5 miles.

