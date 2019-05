CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Drivers on U.S. 501 should expect delays.

A vehicle fire on Brookneal Highway has closed the road in both directions, according to VDOT.

The fire is just south of E Ferry Road (Route 701).

Traffic on 501 is being detoured onto Rt. 655 and then back onto 501.

