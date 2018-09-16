VSP advising motorists to be on alert for flash flooding

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police are advising motorists to be on alert for flash flooding in the coming days.

Police said Tropical Storm Florence is expected to impact southwest Virginia and communities along the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Drivers are advised to especially be alert when traveling on roads near creeks, streams and/or areas that commonly flood, police said.

With wind advisories for the region also in place, police said drivers are advised to watch for downed trees, debris and power lines, which people should never drive over or touch.

Drivers are reminded to never attempt to drive through standing water or a flooded roadway, police said. The depth of standing water can be deceiving and it is difficult to estimate how swiftly floodwaters are moving. All motorists are advised to "Turn around, don't drown."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater. Police said the CDC states that it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

All drivers and passengers are reminded to buckle up. Police said infants and young children must be safely secured in child safety seats, booster seats and/or seat belts.

Drivers are being advised to limit distractions, avoid texting while driving and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Drivers can call 511, click here or download the 511 Virginia app for the latest updates on road conditions and closures in Virginia.

